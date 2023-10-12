Video
Pat Cummins sees

WC as 'physically taxing' for bowlers

Published : Thursday, 12 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94

LUCKNOW, OCT 11: Australia captain Pat Cummins described the World Cup as the "most physically taxing" format for fast bowlers as batsmen pile up record scores around India.

With just six of 45 days ticked off, the 2023 tournament has already seen South Africa score the highest ever World Cup total of 428.

That came against Sri Lanka in New Delhi where the two innings produced a tournament record 754 runs.

Aiden Markram clubbed the fastest World Cup century in 49 balls in that game while, on Tuesday, Pakistan chased down a record target of 345 to beat Sri Lanka.

In a further bout of misery for bowlers, 10 centuries have been scored over the first eight games.

"It's actually quite a physical format, I find it probably the most physically taxing if you're playing two or three games in a week," said Cummins ahead of their second World Cup match against South Africa on Thursday.

"We're doing 15kms in a 50-over match. I think in T20, if you bowl one really good over, that can be match-winning.

"In one-day cricket, that's not normally the case. And it's rare that the conditions are really in the bowler's favour, which is fine. It's just a challenge you've got to try and deal with."

Sri Lankan bowlers have supplied a snapshot of the challenge described by Cummins.

In their loss to South Africa, seamers Kasun Rajitha and Matheesha Pathirana conceded 185 runs between them.

Pathirana suffered again as Pakistan ran riot in Hyderabad on Tuesday, giving away another 90 runs in his 10 overs.

Five-time champions Australia suffered a six-wicket loss to India in their tournament opener, ironically in a rare low-scoring encounter at Chennai.

After bowling the Aussies out for just 199, India reached their target inside 42 overs with Virat Kohli surviving a dropped chance on 12 to make a match-winning 85.    �AFP



