Thursday, 12 October, 2023, 6:34 AM
Home Sports

ICC Mens Cricket World Cup 2023

Bangladesh fined for slow over-rate

Published : Thursday, 12 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh have been fined 5 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against England in a league match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup on October 10, 2023, confirmed an ICC Media release on the day.

Javagal Srinath of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Shakib Al Hasan's side was ruled to be 1 over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 5 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Shakib Al Hasan pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Paul Wilson, third umpire Adrian Holdstock and fourth umpire Kumar Dharmasena leveled the charge.



