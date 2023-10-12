Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 12 October, 2023, 6:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

18 banks sign deal with BB to avail long-term export financing

Published : Thursday, 12 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106
Business Correspondent

Eighteen private commercial banks on Tuesday signed an agreement with Bangladesh Bank (BB) to avail of the export financing facility in terms of dollar from the central bank's long-term financing facility (BB-LTFF) for export-oriented manufacturing companies.

The banks are Mutual Trust Bank, City Bank, Bank Asia, Jamuna Bank, UCB, Southeast Bank, Trust Bank, NCC Bank, Premier Bank, Pubali Bank, Midland Bank, Shahjalal Islami Bank, Exim Bank, Standard Bank, Prime Bank, Dhaka Bank, Brac Bank and Eastern Bank.

The banks signed the deal with the central bank in a programme held  at BB headquarters.

Before the move, the central bank unveiled a long-term financing facility for private sector firms, mainly export-oriented manufacturers, to help them borrow in US dollars to purchase equipment and services needed to run sustainable operations.

Under the BB-LTFF, loans, which could be up to $10 million, will be offered in the US currency, as per BB guidelines.

The central bank unveiled the new fund as the financial sector support project (FSSP), of the World Bank and Bangladesh Bank expired recently.

Under the FSSP project, the country's banks financed $273.76 million to 56 companies in the industrial sector and $115 million of the disbursed funds have already been recovered, said a senior official of the central bank.

He said from the BB's refinancing fund a borrower can apply for BB-LTFF for any amount not exceeding a maximum threshold limit of $5 million through a single PFI and for any amount not exceeding a maximum threshold limit of $10 million under syndicated financing through two or more PFIs. The maturity of the loans will be 10 years including the grace period of one year.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Samsung expects Q3 profits to drop nearly 80pc
JICA, LGD holds talks to accelerate urban development
18 banks sign deal with BB to avail long-term export financing
BGMEA Prez highlights prospects of RMG exports to Brunei
Leather, leather goods exports fall by 18.44pc to $267.49m in July-Sept
Stocks rise for 2nd running day on bargain hunting
Bangladesh an important trade partner: Sweden
ADB to provide $338m for vaccine production in Bangladesh


Latest News
Egypt warned Israel three days before Hamas attack: senior US lawmaker
Rohit's record ton powers India to World Cup win over Afghanistan
Durga Puja to be held at 1,036 mandaps in Moulvibazar
Israel forms emergency govt for ground assault in Gaza against Hamas
Gaza plunges further into darkness as Israel cuts power to war-torn strip
BNP making poisonous statements over Rooppur power plant: Quader
'I have done my best to portray Bangabandhu on silver screen'
Govt is ready to hold fair, violence-free polls: Home Minister
Shakib Khan may pair up with Tollywood actress Mishti Chakraborty
IRI-NDI pre-electoral team didn't give advice on election: Law Minister
Most Read News
Israel death toll rises to 1,200: army
Fire at Uttara commercial building doused after more than three hours
Khaleda appeals for writ against producing three foreign witnesses
At least 6 killed, 10 injured as bus hits another
Israel's total blockade on Gaza is war crime: UN
Afghanistan elect to bat against India
BNP leader Annie on four-day remand
Harun Al Rashid appointed ambassador to Morocco
Bangladesh fined for slow over-rate
Four killed as human hauler overturns in Manikganj
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft