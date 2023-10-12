18 banks sign deal with BB to avail long-term export financing







The banks are Mutual Trust Bank, City Bank, Bank Asia, Jamuna Bank, UCB, Southeast Bank, Trust Bank, NCC Bank, Premier Bank, Pubali Bank, Midland Bank, Shahjalal Islami Bank, Exim Bank, Standard Bank, Prime Bank, Dhaka Bank, Brac Bank and Eastern Bank.



The banks signed the deal with the central bank in a programme held at BB headquarters.

Before the move, the central bank unveiled a long-term financing facility for private sector firms, mainly export-oriented manufacturers, to help them borrow in US dollars to purchase equipment and services needed to run sustainable operations.



Under the BB-LTFF, loans, which could be up to $10 million, will be offered in the US currency, as per BB guidelines.



The central bank unveiled the new fund as the financial sector support project (FSSP), of the World Bank and Bangladesh Bank expired recently.



Under the FSSP project, the country's banks financed $273.76 million to 56 companies in the industrial sector and $115 million of the disbursed funds have already been recovered, said a senior official of the central bank.



He said from the BB's refinancing fund a borrower can apply for BB-LTFF for any amount not exceeding a maximum threshold limit of $5 million through a single PFI and for any amount not exceeding a maximum threshold limit of $10 million under syndicated financing through two or more PFIs. The maturity of the loans will be 10 years including the grace period of one year.



