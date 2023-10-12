BGMEA Prez highlights prospects of RMG exports to Brunei







He made such observation when Brunei Darussalam High Commissioner to Bangladesh Haji Haris Bin Haji Othman met BGMEA President at its office in the capital recently to discuss trade-investment potential.



The envoy, accompanied by First Secretary of the High Commission Rozaimee Abdullah, had fruitful discussions that encompassed various areas of mutual interest, said a press release.

BGMEA Director Neela Hosna Ara was also present at the meeting.



Their discussions also focused on avenues of strengthening bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Brunei Darussalam.



They recognized the immense potential for cooperation in trade and investment and the positive impact it could have on both countries.



Faruque Hassan, in particular, emphasized the significant opportunity for readymade garment exports to Brunei Darussalam.



He highlighted the industry's increasing focus on developing capabilities in manufacturing high-value garments and expanding its reach into both traditional and emerging markets.



Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) president Faruque Hassan has highlighted the potential of readymade garment exports to Brunei Darussalam.He made such observation when Brunei Darussalam High Commissioner to Bangladesh Haji Haris Bin Haji Othman met BGMEA President at its office in the capital recently to discuss trade-investment potential.The envoy, accompanied by First Secretary of the High Commission Rozaimee Abdullah, had fruitful discussions that encompassed various areas of mutual interest, said a press release.BGMEA Director Neela Hosna Ara was also present at the meeting.Their discussions also focused on avenues of strengthening bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Brunei Darussalam.They recognized the immense potential for cooperation in trade and investment and the positive impact it could have on both countries.Faruque Hassan, in particular, emphasized the significant opportunity for readymade garment exports to Brunei Darussalam.He highlighted the industry's increasing focus on developing capabilities in manufacturing high-value garments and expanding its reach into both traditional and emerging markets.