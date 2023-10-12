Video
Leather, leather goods exports fall by 18.44pc to $267.49m in July-Sept

Published : Thursday, 12 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
Business Correspondent

Export earnings from leather and leather goods in the first quarter (July-September) of the current financial year 2023-24 declined by 18.44 per cent to $267.49 million compared with $327.97 million in the same period of last fiscal due to a decline in shipments of leather footwear.

The country's export earnings from leather and leather goods in July-September of FY24 fell 12.18 percent short of the government-set target of $304.58 million, according to Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) data.

Exporters said demand for leather products, including footwear, decreased in the global market due to geopolitical and some other local reasons.

Insiders said many global buyers declined to source leather products from Bangladesh due to lack of environmental compliance. They said some renowned manufacturers had gained the certification of Leather Working Group and doing business with the global brands.

But many global buyers stopped procuring leather goods made with local raw hides due to nonfunctional Central Effluent Treatment Plant in Savar tannery estate. EPB data shows export earnings from leather footwear in the first quarter of FY24 fell by 32.77 per cent to $141.83 million compared with $210.96 in the same period of FY23. Earnings from leather footwear fell by 15.69 per cent short of the government-set target of $168.76 million in July-September period of FY24.

President of Leathergoods And Footwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association of Bangladesh (LFMEAB) Syed Nasim Manzur on Wednesday said although the demand for leather footwear decreased in global market due to economic slowdown, exports from the country would grow in the coming days.

'If we can speed up the market and improve the ease of doing business situation, Bangladesh's leather and leather goods exports would definitely increase,' he said.



