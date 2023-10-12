Stocks rise for 2nd running day on bargain hunting







Stocks rose for second consecutive day on Wednesday as bargain hunters took floor to pick up selective small-cap stocks hoping for future gains.DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), rose by 8.80 points to 6,256. DSEX added more than 26 points in the past two trading days.The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended higher with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) gaining 26 points to settle at 18,516 and its Selective Categories Index (CSCX) rising 16 points to close at 11,069.