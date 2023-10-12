Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 12 October, 2023, 6:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

IMF lowers China 2023 economic growth forecast to 5.0pc

Published : Thursday, 12 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112

BEIJING, Oct 11: The International Monetary Fund has cut its 2023 economic growth forecast for China to 5.0 percent from 5.2 percent, according to a report published on Tuesday.
With an unprecedented property crisis stifling economic activity and weighing on household confidence, the IMF also slashed its 2024 estimate to 4.2 percent from 4.5 percent.
"China's growth momentum is fading following a Covid-19 reopening surge in early 2023," the IMF's twice-yearly World Economic Outlook said.
"High-frequency indicators suggest further weakness with the property sector crisis in the country leading the factors hampering growth," it added.
If the IMF's forecast for this year plays out, it would be in line with Beijing's own target of "around 5.0 percent", but softer than the projection in its July report.
China's economy expanded just 3.0 percent last year -- well below the official target of 5.5 percent -- as it was choked by draconian Covid-19 measures.
The country's key real estate sector generally accounts for around a quarter of GDP, but the industry has lurched from one crisis to another in recent years, with major firms crippled by mountains of debt.
Debt-laden property giant Country Garden said Tuesday that it did not expect to meet all of its offshore payment obligations in time as it teetered towards a potential default.
Its competitor Evergrande, which has debts hanging over it of more than $300 billion, is on the verge of bankruptcy while its boss faces a criminal probe.
Over the past two years, the debt woes of property groups have fuelled mistrust in a sector that was once highly lucrative.
"This is undermining home buyer confidence and prolonging the property sector downturn," the IMF report warned.
The IMF's chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas called for "forceful action" by the Chinese authorities to help struggling property developers with restructuring.    �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Samsung expects Q3 profits to drop nearly 80pc
JICA, LGD holds talks to accelerate urban development
18 banks sign deal with BB to avail long-term export financing
BGMEA Prez highlights prospects of RMG exports to Brunei
Leather, leather goods exports fall by 18.44pc to $267.49m in July-Sept
Stocks rise for 2nd running day on bargain hunting
Bangladesh an important trade partner: Sweden
ADB to provide $338m for vaccine production in Bangladesh


Latest News
Egypt warned Israel three days before Hamas attack: senior US lawmaker
Rohit's record ton powers India to World Cup win over Afghanistan
Durga Puja to be held at 1,036 mandaps in Moulvibazar
Israel forms emergency govt for ground assault in Gaza against Hamas
Gaza plunges further into darkness as Israel cuts power to war-torn strip
BNP making poisonous statements over Rooppur power plant: Quader
'I have done my best to portray Bangabandhu on silver screen'
Govt is ready to hold fair, violence-free polls: Home Minister
Shakib Khan may pair up with Tollywood actress Mishti Chakraborty
IRI-NDI pre-electoral team didn't give advice on election: Law Minister
Most Read News
Israel death toll rises to 1,200: army
Fire at Uttara commercial building doused after more than three hours
Khaleda appeals for writ against producing three foreign witnesses
At least 6 killed, 10 injured as bus hits another
Israel's total blockade on Gaza is war crime: UN
Afghanistan elect to bat against India
BNP leader Annie on four-day remand
Harun Al Rashid appointed ambassador to Morocco
Bangladesh fined for slow over-rate
Four killed as human hauler overturns in Manikganj
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft