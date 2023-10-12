Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 12 October, 2023, 6:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Singer's WC campaign gives buyers chance to get TV set for free

Published : Thursday, 12 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Business Desk

Singer's WC campaign gives buyers chance to get TV set for free

Singer's WC campaign gives buyers chance to get TV set for free

Electronics and Home Appliances Manufacturer Singer Bangladesh Limited has launched their world cup (WC) campaign 'Singer Red S Deal DouRun Offer' recently, says a press release.

Under the exciting DouRun offer, customers will get a chance to win their purchased TV absolutely free. Apart from that, customers purchasing TV, Refrigerator, Washing Machine and Microwave Oven will get a Free Fan Jersey along with ensured discounts.

In line with this continuity, Singer Bangladesh Limited has launched a caravan activation campaign for the awareness of its customers across the country. The Managing Director and CEO of Singer Bangladesh MHM Fairoz formally announced the launch of the activation.
Through the 'Singer Red S Deal DouRun' offer Van, customers can secure their desired TV, Refrigerator, Washing Machine, and Microwave Oven with a confirmed booking and receive free home delivery of the product. Mr.Shabbir Hossain, Marketing Director of Singer Bangladesh, along with senior officials, was present at the event.

During the launching event the Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Fairoz said, 'Singer is celebrating this world cup season with the consumers by offering lucrative benefits, not only in TV segment but also in other major appliances. Despite the challenging market situations, Singer promises to serve its consumers' needs with high quality product, warranty and nationwide reach.'

On top of the lucrative discounts and free gifts, Singer is offering easy installment scheme of0% interest up to 12 months. Consumers can avail the offer from any Singer outlet across Bangladesh. Moreover, they can order online from www.singerbd.com and get free home delivery of their purchased items.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Samsung expects Q3 profits to drop nearly 80pc
JICA, LGD holds talks to accelerate urban development
18 banks sign deal with BB to avail long-term export financing
BGMEA Prez highlights prospects of RMG exports to Brunei
Leather, leather goods exports fall by 18.44pc to $267.49m in July-Sept
Stocks rise for 2nd running day on bargain hunting
Bangladesh an important trade partner: Sweden
ADB to provide $338m for vaccine production in Bangladesh


Latest News
Egypt warned Israel three days before Hamas attack: senior US lawmaker
Rohit's record ton powers India to World Cup win over Afghanistan
Durga Puja to be held at 1,036 mandaps in Moulvibazar
Israel forms emergency govt for ground assault in Gaza against Hamas
Gaza plunges further into darkness as Israel cuts power to war-torn strip
BNP making poisonous statements over Rooppur power plant: Quader
'I have done my best to portray Bangabandhu on silver screen'
Govt is ready to hold fair, violence-free polls: Home Minister
Shakib Khan may pair up with Tollywood actress Mishti Chakraborty
IRI-NDI pre-electoral team didn't give advice on election: Law Minister
Most Read News
Israel death toll rises to 1,200: army
Fire at Uttara commercial building doused after more than three hours
Khaleda appeals for writ against producing three foreign witnesses
At least 6 killed, 10 injured as bus hits another
Israel's total blockade on Gaza is war crime: UN
Afghanistan elect to bat against India
BNP leader Annie on four-day remand
Harun Al Rashid appointed ambassador to Morocco
Bangladesh fined for slow over-rate
Four killed as human hauler overturns in Manikganj
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft