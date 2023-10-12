Samsung announces Tk 20000 cashback on its dryer





Samsung's dryer features A+++ Energy Efficiency with Heat Pump Technology. The dryer is A+++ energy-rated because it uses 'refrigerant' instead of electricity to heat the air and recycles warm air to avoid wasting energy.

The Heatpump technology offers an energy-efficient, cost-effective, and gentle way to dry clothes. Most importantly, the dryer boasts Quick Dry 35' cycle that can get a small 1kg load of clothing dry and ready to wear in 35 minutes*! With minimum waiting time, consumers can just dry the clothes and wear them immediately.

Besides, the dryer personalizes drying by remembering habits, suggesting cycling and displaying timely information - all thanks to intelligent drying with AI Control technology.

Shahriar Bin Lutfor, Director & Head of Business - Consumer Electronics Division, Samsung Electronics, said: "A dryer machine is the ultimate solution to all complications related to damp laundry. Whether one is washing clothes manually or using the washing machine, a dryer is a best friend to all. We hope that through this offer, more people will be able to reap the benefits of the dryer, especially in uncertain weather conditions."

