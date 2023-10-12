Premier Bank wins Visa Excellence Award 2023 The Premier Bank Ltd has won VISA'S "EXCELLENCE IN CONSUMER CARDS - TRAVEL PREPAID" award at the Visa Leadership Conclave 2023 - Towards a Cashless, Smart Bangladesh, held at a Hotel in Dhaka recently, says press release.





Managing Director and CEO M Reazul Karim, FCMA received the award from the Chief Guest of the programme, Planning Minister M. A. Mannan, MP.







The accolade was awarded to The Premier Bank Limited for their highest total volume on Visa Travel Prepaid cards. Md. Sharafat Ullah Khan, Director, Payment Systems Department, Bangladesh Bank; Soumya Basu, Country Manager - Bangladesh, Nepal & Bhutan; Arman Hossain, SVP, Head of Card Business, Premier Bank were present during the award ceremony.