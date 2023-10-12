Video
MetLife's health app adds new breast cancer risk rating feature

Published : Thursday, 12 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Business Desk

 MetLife's 360 health mobile app has introduced a new feature to prevent and raise awareness about Breast Cancer. This feature enables users to assess potential risks of breast cancer by analyzing various indicators and symptoms.
According to World Health Organization (WHO), more than 2.3 million breast cancer cases are diagnosed each year, making it the most commonly found cancer among adults.
This new feature is designed to empower female users with easy & convenient access to assess their own risks. While breast cancer predominantly affects women, 360Health recognizes that everyone can play a role in promoting health and well-being, says a press release.
Male users are encouraged to share and introduce this feature to their female family members, amplifying the potential for early detection and prevention.
The breast cancer detection feature has been developed by CMED Health; a leading health-tech startup based in Bangladesh. This feature is accessible to all 360Health users.
360Health also hosts several useful health management tools.  By integrating advanced analytics and the latest medical research, users can receive insights that can guide their healthcare journey and potentially save lives. The app can be downloaded for free from google play store.




