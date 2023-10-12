Video
Entrepreneurs’ Organization hosts GSEA campaign

Published : Thursday, 12 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Business Desk

The Bangladesh chapter of the Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO), an international organization, has been arranging the business contest for the student entrepreneurs since 2016, opening opportunities for the winners to compete for Global Student Entrepreneurs Awards (GSEA) powered by EO.
As part of that contest, a campaign has been held on Tuesday at the Dhaka University campus in order to encourage the young minds to be rising as entrepreneur and bringing the emerging talents in the front line.
In collaboration with Dhaka University Entrepreneurs' Development Club (DUEDC) and Institute of Business Administration Communication Club (IBACC), organized the event, says a press release.
Professor Dr Rafi Uddin Ahmed of DU Marketing Department gave welcome speech at the program. Nafees M Khan, MD of Gears group and Co-Chair (Finance) of the EO-Bangladesh for 2023-24 session, Sadat Omi, Director of Elson Consumer Products Ltd & Chair of GSEA Bangladesh, Shaon Tanvir, and Mostafa Quamrus Sobhan Chowdhury, among others, gave speeches in the program.
In the event, the guests urged the students to go beyond the conventional ideas and become entrepreneurs in building a career. They said, in a populous country like Bangladesh, there is an opportunity to be developed as an entrepreneur with innovative ideas. In light of the current global demand, there is a need for technology-based entrepreneurs and the guests urged students to come forward to run technology-based businesses.
Sadat Omi, Director of Elson Consumer Products Ltd & Chair of GSEA Bangladesh, informed the students about the activities of the Entrepreneur's Organization and Bangladesh Chapter of the organization. He said that the organization's flagship program is the Global Student Entrepreneurs Awards competition where participating students can gain the ability to lead at the global level.
Earlier EO-Bangladesh arranged this similar campaign in RISE and BUET campus on 5th September and DIU campus on 12th September and NSU campus on 1st October. This year EO Bangladesh is hosting GSEA awareness campaign in universities. The purpose is to encourage the young minds to be rising as entrepreneur and bringing the emerging talents in the frontline.
To inform the student entrepreneurs about the competition, the registration's deadline of this competition is till 7th November 2023, and the application links is gsea.org/apply. The chapter's grand finale will be in mid-January in 2024. The winning prize money is Tk 3 lakh of the Bangladesh Chapter, and the global winning prize is $50 thousand for 1st place, $20 thousand for 2nd place and $10 thousand for third place.
The EO is a global business network of more than 18,000+ business owners in more than 220 chapters and 76 countries. It was founded in 1987 by Scaling up Coach Verne Harnish, EO facilitates small and large business owners to learn from each other, leading to greater business success and an enriched personal life through bonding and social networking.




