Thursday, 12 October, 2023
TikTok launches mental health awareness campaign

Published : Thursday, 12 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Marking World Mental Health Day on October 10th, TikTok announced its month-long campaign aimed at bolstering mental health awareness throughout October.
In celebrating the day, TikTok reaffirms its dedication to combatting mental health stigmas, reflecting the unwavering commitment of its global family, says a press release.
This year, TikTok leverages the World Mental Health Day platform to amplify the narratives of its diverse experts, creators, and advocates. In a show of solidarity, TikTok has contributed $250,000 to the Rare Impact Fund and was a proud sponsor of its debut benefit held on October 4.
This event was conceptualized to fundraise and spotlight organizations dedicated to championing mental health education and services for global youth. The Rare Impact Fund, an initiative by Selena Gomez, addresses pivotal issues of mental health and self-acceptance.
A global in-app survey revealed that 58% of Bangladeshi TikTok users find a sense of belonging on the platform, aligning with global sentiment. Throughout October, TikTok invites its global community to participate in the #MentalHealthAwareness: "Better Together" campaign, sharing stories and well-being journeys.
In Bangladesh, TikTok is collaborating with prominent creators and organizations and the TikTok campaign's wellness hub page offering curated videos and playlists from experts, providing a comprehensive resource for users to engage with and promote mental well-being.
Esteemed partnerships feature local stalwarts such as Jubaer, Nanjiba, and Saif Sarwar and include a constellation of respected celebrities, community leaders, and influential NGOs like BRAC and Unicef South Asia. Such collaborations aim to amplify our mental health awareness message.




