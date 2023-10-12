China to hold third Belt and Road forum next week





Representatives from over 130 countries are set to take part in the event celebrating the 10-year anniversary of Beijing's vast infrastructure initiative.

"Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the opening ceremony of the forum and deliver a keynote speech," foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said.

He will also "hold a welcome banquet for foreign leaders and heads of international organisations attending the forum", she added.

Russian President Putin has said he will attend the event, in what will be his first visit to China since his war in Ukraine threw him into international isolation.

They came even closer following the invasion of Ukraine, with the Kremlin seeking to deepen ties with Beijing after finding itself increasingly ostracised by the West.

China has refused to condemn the war, and has tried to position itself as a neutral party, while at the same time offering Moscow a vital diplomatic and financial lifeline.

Moscow's foreign ministry said Tuesday that top diplomat Sergei Lavrov would also attend next week's Belt and Road forum and hold talks with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

