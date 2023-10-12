Sylhet Gas Fields holds 41st AGM Sylhet Gas Fields Ltd (SGFL) organised its 41th Annual General Meeting (AGM) at Pan Pacific Sonargaon in the capital recently.





SGFL Chairman and Additional Secretary for Power and Energy Division S M Jakir Hossain along with Petrobangla Chairman Zanendra Nath , SGFL Managing Director Md Mijanur Rahman, SGFL directors and shareholders were present in the meeting, said a press release.





The company earned a total of Tk 1638.12 crore income during 2022-23 by producing gas, condensate, petrol, diesel, kerosene and NGL. It also deposited Tk 565.86 crore to the government treasury.