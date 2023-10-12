|
Sylhet Gas Fields holds 41st AGM
|
Sylhet Gas Fields Ltd (SGFL) organised its 41th Annual General Meeting (AGM) at Pan Pacific Sonargaon in the capital recently.
SGFL Chairman and Additional Secretary for Power and Energy Division S M Jakir Hossain along with Petrobangla Chairman Zanendra Nath , SGFL Managing Director Md Mijanur Rahman, SGFL directors and shareholders were present in the meeting, said a press release.
The company earned a total of Tk 1638.12 crore income during 2022-23 by producing gas, condensate, petrol, diesel, kerosene and NGL. It also deposited Tk 565.86 crore to the government treasury.