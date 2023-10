Naser Ezaz Bijoy elected as ICCB VP Foreign Investors' Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) President Naser Ezaz Bijoy has recently been elected as a Vice President of International Chamber of Commerce - Bangladesh (ICCB), says a press release.

Since November 2017, Bijoy has been serving as the Chief Executive Officer of Standard Chartered Bank - Bangladesh. He is also Director of Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI) and Central Depository Bangladesh Limited.



