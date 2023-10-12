Video
CPD calls for ensuring benefits of development to the poor

Published : Thursday, 12 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Business Correspondent

Debapriya Bhattacharya, convener of the Citizen Platform and Special fellow of the Center for  Policy Dialogue (CPD) has said despite manifolds development, its benefits have not reached to endangered people of the country.
H emphasized that growing inequality is only growing and individuals who were historically marginalized have not advanced in areas like education, health, and level of consumption. Over the past 15 years, this inequality has become increasingly evident, not only in terms of wealth but also in terms of consumption.
Speaking at a media briefing titled 'Civil Agenda for Inclusive Development and Justice: Education, Health, Climate Change, and Social Protection' held at BRAC Center in the city, Debapriya Bhattacharya said he had refrained from making such points during the pre-election situations in 2014 and 2018.
However, this time, he said on the eve of 2024 election, he and his team evaluated development experiences of the past 15 years by engaging with approximately 500 people from endangered and marginalized communities across Bangladesh.
He emphasized on the need to reevaluate the prevailing narrative of national development, highlighting the necessity of bringing justice back into the development process. He stressed that the role of backward communities should be elevated, and fairness of development needs to be reinstated as a future challenge.
Democratic accountability, particularly through elections, plays a significant role in empowering marginalized communities and ensuring their development, Debapriya said.
Responding to a question about the middle class, he said the middle class in Bangladesh has been weakened over time, impacting cultural and political values. The middle class historically played a vital role in shaping these values, but in recent times, their influence has waned, causing the nation to lag behind.
The discussion was chaired by Shaheen Anam, Executive Director of the Foundation for Humanity. The event included three separate presentations on education, health, and climate.
These presentations were supported by reports presented by various experts on topics such as ensuring quality primary education, dealing with local climate change risks, and establishing a universal social security system for backward communities.



