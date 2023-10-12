NCC Bank inks participatory deal with BB NCC Bank has signed a participatory agreement with Bangladesh Bank on "BB-Long Term Financing Facility (BB-LTFF)" at Bangladesh Bank Office on Tuesday, says a press release.





Under this agreement, export-oriented manufacturing firm of Bangladesh can avail refinancing in USD against long term loan.





Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid, Managing Director and CEO of NCC Bank and Liza Fahmida, Director, Financial Sector Support and Strategic Planning Department (FSSSPD) of Bangladesh Bank signed the agreement in presence of Nurun Nahar, Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank on behalf of their respective organizations.







Besides, Md Abul Bashar, Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank, Mohd Rafat Ullah Khan and Md Mahbub Alam, Deputy Managing Directors and A. K. M. Jahidul Alam, SVP and Head of Garments Cell of NCC Bank along with other high officials of Bangladesh Bank were present on the occasion.