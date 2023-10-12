Video
Rupali Bank opens Islami banking window

Published : Thursday, 12 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93
Business Desk

State-owned Rupali Bank Limited has launched the Shariah-based Islamic banking window on Wednesday, in addition to existing conventional banking to diversify business including increasing deposits.
The inauguration programme was attended by Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah, Secretary of the Financial Institutions Division of the Ministry of Finance as chief guest at Rupali Sadan Corporate Branch in Motijheel, says a press release.
In the beginning, Islamic banking window has been launched to a total 11 branches including Rupali Sadan Corporate and Purana Paltan Corporate branch. Rupali Bank Chairman Kazi Chanaul Haque and Islamic Sharia Board Vice Chairman Maulana Sharif Md Abu Hanif were present as special guests.
The bank's Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Jahangir presided over the opening ceremony.
Deputy Managing Director of the bank Kazi Abdur Rahman, Tahmina Akhtar and Hasan Tanveer were present at this time. Among others, the General Manager Md. Harunur Rashid, Md. Fayez Alam, Mohammed Shahedur Rahman, Md. Ismail Hussain Sheikh, Shikdar Faruque-e-Azam, Mohammad Safayet Hossain, Md. Noman Miah, Salamun Nesha, Tanveer Hashnain Moin and other high officials of the bank were present.
Later a special workshop on Islamic Banking was organized by Rupali Bank Training Academy. Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah, Secretary of the government's Financial Institutions Department, spoke on this occasion. All executives of the bank were present in the workshop.



