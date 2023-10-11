Video
Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar

A thriving industrial hub on the rise

Published : Wednesday, 11 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Mizanur Rahman back from Mirsharai, Chattogram

A number of factories and industries are preparing to commence production in the first half of next year at Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar, which was developed in Mirsharai, Chattogram. Meanwhile, five companies have already initiated production this year.

According to the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar Development Project under the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA), the remaining companies will begin production next year.

According to sources from the BSMSN Development Project, Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar occupies approximately 33,800 acres of land in Mirsharai and will directly provide employment to at least 14 lakh people. The project's work commenced in 2014, and it has already received investment proposals totaling US$28 billion, including foreign direct investment (FDI) of $1.5 billion. By 2040, the industrial city is expected to be in full swing.

BEZA sources report that investment proposals totaling about $19 billion from both local and foreign companies have been approved for this industrial city so far. Following this, five companies have already initiated production, with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurating production work on November 20 last year.

Construction has begun for 21 more factories, which will gradually commence production next year, creating job opportunities for approximately 1.5 lakh people in this industrial city.

Simultaneously, under the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Industrial City Development Project, construction of a 23- km 2-lane road and a 29- km drain has commenced within Two-A and Two-B (BGMEA Garments Village) at a cost of about Tk 450 crore. The construction work is progressing rapidly.

Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Tofazzal Hossain Mia stated, "In the meantime, five companies have begun production, and three more companies will start production early next year. When this industrial city is fully operational, it will generate employment for 14 lakh people." He also mentioned, "This industrial city is being developed on 33,800 acres of land and we have plans to accommodate the 139 families who were affected during industrialization by providing them with housing and employment opportunities."

BEZA Chairman Shaikh Yusuf Harun added, "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar covers 33,800 acres of land in Mirsharai, Sitakund, and Sonagazi economic zones. Five companies, including Asian Paints, Nippon MacDonald Steel Mill, and Samuda Construction Limited, have already commenced production in this industrial zone. Bangabandhu Shilpanagar will be a comprehensive industrial city with essential facilities such as gas, electricity, water, and more for industries. It will also offer housing and entertainment facilities, along with a seaport for easy transportation of goods to Chittagong and other ports," said project director Abdullah Al Mamun.

During a visit to Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar, this correspondent observed that the construction of factories on the allocated land is progressing rapidly. Among the companies investing in this industrial city are globally recognized names like McDonald Steel, TK Group, Carmo Foam Industries, Mango Telesearches, BDCM Online, Samuda Food Products, Siraj Cycle Industries, Abdul Monem Group, Star Allied, and Ayesha Garments. Despite the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, infrastructure construction for these industrial groups is advancing swiftly.

In the context of the creation of the industrial city, the project director provides information that BEZA made a request for the selection of khas land to the district commission in early 2014. Subsequently, in June 2014 and 2015, surveyors from BEZA and the district administration collaborated for about a month to identify all the special lands in that area. On September 15 of the same year, an infrastructure development project funded by the World Bank was initiated. By March 31, 2015, BEZA took ownership of the first 900 acres of land. In that same year, BEZA acquired an additional 6,000 acres of land.

In 2015, land development work commenced as part of the infrastructure development project. However, due to the absence of an opportunity to construct a pipeline from the sea to the zone, the contractor expressed inability to proceed. By the end of 2017, BEZA had managed to partially develop 500 acres of land through various efforts. In 2016, tenders were invited for the appointment of developers based on the public-private partnership (PPP) model for Mirshrai Economic Zone - Phase I.

On March 17, 2017, AZBG was appointed as the developer. BEZA had no budget of its own for the establishment of the industrial city, relying solely on World Bank financing. In 2016, investment proposals were solicited for land allocation. However, due to the lack of a communication system and infrastructure facilities, there was minimal interest in making investments.

Project Director Abdullah Al Mamun revealed that a memorandum of understanding was inked with Bashundhara on July 26, 2017, for the initial land allocation by BEZA. Interestingly, it was later discovered that hardly anyone ever ventured to the location where land was allocated to Bashundhara. This was because the water depth in that area was only about two to three meters.

But during the dry season, the soil becomes visible, and occasionally, buffaloes wander into the areaThis was among the initial income generated by BEZA, which enabled the acquisition of the required land. Subsequently, on June 28, 2017, land development, construction of connecting roads, and the erection of administrative buildings commenced. Construction of power supply line, super dyke, gas connection, Sheikh Hasina Sarani and PGCB grid line started in 2018. The initial industrial construction in this area, spearheaded by Jinuan Chemical, commenced in 2018. However, the first to become operational were Asian Paints and Macdonald Steel, inaugurated by the Prime Minister in November 2022.

Currently, five industries are in production, and 22 industries are under construction at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpanagar.

According to BEZA, a total of 6,500 acres of land has been allocated in favor of BEZA Economic Zone, BGMEA Garment Park, PPP Zone, and 72 industrial establishments within Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpanagar. These institutions have proposed investments amounting to approximately $20.42 billion, with the potential to generate employment for about 1 million people (including BGMEA Garment Park, BEPZA, and SBG Economic Zone). Notably, 500 acres of land have been allocated solely for the Bashundhara Industrial Economic Zone, and an additional 500 acres for BGMEA Garments Park. Furthermore, 500 acres have been designated for PHP Industrial Park, 150 acres for Anant Garments Park, 100 acres for ACI, 100 acres for Metro Knitting, and 140 acres for BSRM.

Responding to a question about preparedness for natural disasters, Project Director Abdullah Al Mamun stated, "The height of the side dam from the sea is 9 meters, and I believe this height is sufficient to address potential challenges posed by natural disasters."



