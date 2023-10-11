Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 11 October, 2023, 10:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

No Metro Rail service from Oct 13 to 15

Published : Wednesday, 11 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Staff Correspondent

The Metro Rail authority has decided to keep its operations from Uttara to Agargaon shut from October 13 and 15 for system integration test of the rail ahead of its official operation from Uttara to Motijheel.

In a notice issued on Tuesday Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd Company Secretary Mohammad Abdur Rauf made the disclosure.

Dhaka Mass Transit Company Managing Director MAN Siddique also confirmed the development.

In the notice, Abdur Rauf said operation of the Metro Rail in Dhaka's Uttara to Agargaon will remain shut from October 14 and 15 for system integration test. Same time, the Metro Rail operation will also remain closed on Friday (October 13) as it is a weekend.

The notice said operation of the Metro Rail will resume as usual from October 16 (Monday).

The authority has apologized to the passengers for the inconvenience.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


A thriving industrial hub on the rise
No Metro Rail service from Oct 13 to 15
UN chief says 'deeply distressed' by Israeli siege of Gaza
IRI, NDI team held talks on upcoming polls with CEC
US Deputy Asstt Secy Afreen due next week
Saudi visa applicants suffer during biometric submission in lone centre in city
Putin says Israel-Gaza conflict shows 'failure' of US Middle East policy
Don't allow anyone to play with people's fate: PM


Latest News
Gaza plunges further into darkness as Israel cuts power to war-torn strip
BNP making poisonous statements over Rooppur power plant: Quader
'I have done my best to portray Bangabandhu on silver screen'
Govt is ready to hold fair, violence-free polls: Home Minister
Shakib Khan may pair up with Tollywood actress Mishti Chakraborty
IRI-NDI pre-electoral team didn't give advice on election: Law Minister
Govt wants to kill Khaleda Zia: Fakhrul
Gold prices rise by Tk 2,333 per bhori
Workshop on investigative journalism held in Ctg
Hizb ut-Tahrir man held in Narsingdi
Most Read News
Use Khas lands for our agricultural development
Adilur, Elan get HC bail
Mahedi in for Mahmudullah as Bangladesh bowl against England
PM’s Padma Bridge train journey: 11 individuals of different professions to accompany her
5 WASA workers burnt in gas line explosion while working
Awami League turns Bangladesh into looters' paradise: Fakhrul
'You've turned the country into hell': HC tells state counsel
PM opens Padma rail link
Complain against HC judge who says 'you've turned the country into a hell'
US wants peaceful, fair, participatory elections: CEC
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft