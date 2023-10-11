No Metro Rail service from Oct 13 to 15







In a notice issued on Tuesday Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd Company Secretary Mohammad Abdur Rauf made the disclosure.



Dhaka Mass Transit Company Managing Director MAN Siddique also confirmed the development.

In the notice, Abdur Rauf said operation of the Metro Rail in Dhaka's Uttara to Agargaon will remain shut from October 14 and 15 for system integration test. Same time, the Metro Rail operation will also remain closed on Friday (October 13) as it is a weekend.



The notice said operation of the Metro Rail will resume as usual from October 16 (Monday).



The authority has apologized to the passengers for the inconvenience.

The Metro Rail authority has decided to keep its operations from Uttara to Agargaon shut from October 13 and 15 for system integration test of the rail ahead of its official operation from Uttara to Motijheel.In a notice issued on Tuesday Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd Company Secretary Mohammad Abdur Rauf made the disclosure.Dhaka Mass Transit Company Managing Director MAN Siddique also confirmed the development.In the notice, Abdur Rauf said operation of the Metro Rail in Dhaka's Uttara to Agargaon will remain shut from October 14 and 15 for system integration test. Same time, the Metro Rail operation will also remain closed on Friday (October 13) as it is a weekend.The notice said operation of the Metro Rail will resume as usual from October 16 (Monday).The authority has apologized to the passengers for the inconvenience.