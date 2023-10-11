Video
Wednesday, 11 October, 2023, 10:05 PM
Front Page

IRI, NDI team held talks on upcoming polls with CEC

Published : Wednesday, 11 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Staff Correspondent

Chief Election Commi-ssioner Kazi Habibul Awal on Tuesday said that the visiting joint pre-election assessment mission comprising representatives from the International Republican Institute (IRI) and National Democratic Institute (NDI) of the United States wanted to know about the overall election process of the upcoming national polls.

They also wanted to know how the commission will coordinate with the government during the elections.

While briefing media after the meeting with the six-member delegation from the IRI and NDI on Tuesday, CEC Habibul Awal said, "In the discussion, their main focus was free, fair, participatory and peaceful elections. They come to assess the pre-election situation in the country."

The meeting began at 11:00am in Agargaon Election Bhaban in the capital.

The joint IRI and NDI pre-election assessment mission arrived in Bangladesh on October 7 to follow electoral preparations and conduct an independent and impartial assessment. They will stay in Bangladesh till next Friday.

Earlier on Monday, the US delegation held separate meetings with the delegations of ruling Awami League, country's main opposition BNP and opposition in the Parliament Jatiya Party.

They had also held a meeting with the Foreign Ministry officials. The six-member delegation will meet with a diverse group of election stakeholders, including government officials, political party leaders, election authorities, civil society, and others.

In the briefing, Habibul Awal said, "The US delegation wanted to know the role of the EC, its working system, responsibilities and coordination method with the government. We informed them all these issues."

"When they will go back to their country, the US mission will take decision whether they will send observer team or not," he added.

Habibul Awal said, "We informed them about the role of the Election Commission, how the electoral process works."

The NDI and IRI are nonpartisan, nongovernmental organisations which support and strengthen democratic institutions and practices worldwide. The organisations have collectively observed more than 200 elections in more than 50 countries over the last 30 years.

The delegation is co-chaired by Inderfurth and Bonnie Glick, former Deputy USAID Administrator and includes Maria Chin Abdullah, former Member of the House of Representatives, Malaysia, Jamil Jaffer, former Associate Counsel to the President of the United States, Manpreet Singh Anand, NDI Regional Director for Asia-Pacific and Johanna Kao, IRI Senior Director, Asia-Pacific Division.



