Talukder Abdul Khaleque takes charge as KCC mayor for third term

Talukder Abdul Khaleque on Wednesday took charge as the mayor of Khulna City Corporation (KCC) for the third time.He took charge from the KCC chief executive officer at a function held at Shaheed Altaf Auditorium of Nagar Bhaban at 11:30am.At the same time, 41 councillors of 31 general wards of KCC and 10 reserved wards also took charge.KCC CEO Laskar Tajul Islam presided over the programme. Khaleque was elected mayor first time in 2008. He was elected mayor for the second time in 2018 and for the third time this year on June 12 this year.

