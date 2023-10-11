Schoolgirl dies from snakebite in Lalmonirhat

Video
Published : Wednesday, 11 October, 2023 at 4:03 PM
Observer Correspondent

A teenage schoolgirl died being bitten by a poisonous snake at Kaliganj upazila in Lalmonirhat district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Sumi Akter, 14, daughter of Usman Ali, a resident of South Dalgram area under the upazila. She was a ninth grader of Chaparhat High School.
According to the deceased's family members, a poisonous snake bit the girl when she was in sleep. Family members took her to a quack (kabiraj) who gave her wrong treatment.

Later, when her condition deteriorated, family members took her to Kaliganj Upazila Health Complex but she died before she is being arrived at the hospital.

Dalgram Union Parishad Chairman Iqbal Hossain confirmed the death matter.

