

Schoolgirl dies from snakebite in Lalmonirhat





The deceased was identified as Sumi Akter, 14, daughter of Usman Ali, a resident of South Dalgram area under the upazila. She was a ninth grader of Chaparhat High School.





Later, when her condition deteriorated, family members took her to Kaliganj Upazila Health Complex but she died before she is being arrived at the hospital.



Dalgram Union Parishad Chairman Iqbal Hossain confirmed the death matter.



