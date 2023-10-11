

Man held with 90 thousands US dollar in Benapole





The arrested is Manik Mia, 37, hailed from Ashtagram upazila in Kishoreganj district.





Based on secret information, BGB came to know that a huge assignment of illegal foreign currency would be smuggled in Bangladesh through Benapole port.



Being informed, BGB took place in Benapole check-post and detained Manik Mia for his suspicious movement. While searching him, they recovered 90,000 US dollars, and 1,510 Indian rupees from inside of a blender machine and arrested him red handed, he said.



The estimate market value of the seized currencies is Tk 99,05, 400.



Later, he was handed over to Benapole Port Police Station and the process to file a case in this regard is underway, the BGB commander added.



