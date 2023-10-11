Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 11 October, 2023, 10:04 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Man held with 90 thousands US dollar in Benapole

Published : Wednesday, 11 October, 2023 at 3:32 PM  Count : 205
Upazila Representative

Man held with 90 thousands US dollar in Benapole

Man held with 90 thousands US dollar in Benapole


Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested a man along with 90,000 US dollars, and 1,510 Indian rupees from Benapole frontier at Sharsha upazila in Jashore district on Wednesday morning.

The arrested is Manik Mia, 37, hailed from Ashtagram upazila in Kishoreganj district.
BGB-49, Jashore Battalion Commander Lt Col Ahmed Jamil confirmed the matter on Wednesday afternoon.

Based on secret information, BGB came to know that a huge assignment of illegal foreign currency would be smuggled in Bangladesh through Benapole port.

Being informed, BGB took place in Benapole check-post and detained Manik Mia for his suspicious movement. While searching him, they recovered 90,000 US dollars, and 1,510 Indian rupees from inside of a blender machine and arrested him red handed, he said.

The estimate market value of the seized currencies is Tk 99,05, 400.

Later, he was handed over to Benapole Port Police Station and the process to file a case in this regard is underway, the BGB commander added.

YR/SA



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Workshop on investigative journalism held in Ctg
Hizb ut-Tahrir man held in Narsingdi
BNP leader Chand denied bail in two cases
IIUC Tech Fest concludes
Woman, nephew die in road mishap while returning from Puja shopping
Minor child drowns in Bhola
Main accused in Ctg Juba League leader murder case held
MBSTU hosts Academic Genius Award


Latest News
Gaza plunges further into darkness as Israel cuts power to war-torn strip
BNP making poisonous statements over Rooppur power plant: Quader
'I have done my best to portray Bangabandhu on silver screen'
Govt is ready to hold fair, violence-free polls: Home Minister
Shakib Khan may pair up with Tollywood actress Mishti Chakraborty
IRI-NDI pre-electoral team didn't give advice on election: Law Minister
Govt wants to kill Khaleda Zia: Fakhrul
Gold prices rise by Tk 2,333 per bhori
Workshop on investigative journalism held in Ctg
Hizb ut-Tahrir man held in Narsingdi
Most Read News
Use Khas lands for our agricultural development
Adilur, Elan get HC bail
Mahedi in for Mahmudullah as Bangladesh bowl against England
PM’s Padma Bridge train journey: 11 individuals of different professions to accompany her
5 WASA workers burnt in gas line explosion while working
Awami League turns Bangladesh into looters' paradise: Fakhrul
'You've turned the country into hell': HC tells state counsel
PM opens Padma rail link
Complain against HC judge who says 'you've turned the country into a hell'
US wants peaceful, fair, participatory elections: CEC
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft