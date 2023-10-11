BNP leader Annie sent to court



Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) publicity secretary Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie has been sent to a court after showing him arrested. The party's media cell confirmed the matter on Wednesday. Earlier, police picked him up from his residence in the city's Dhanmondi area early Wednesday. Dhanmondi Police Station officer-in-charge Parvez Islam said that they arrested Annie last night. There was a case against him with Dhanmondi Police Station and two warrants issued in Lakshmipur. He has been sent to the court, the OC added.

