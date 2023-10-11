|
BNP leader Annie sent to court
Published : Wednesday, 11 October, 2023 at 3:31 PM Count : 232
|
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) publicity secretary Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie has been sent to a court after showing him arrested.
The party's media cell confirmed the matter on Wednesday.
Dhanmondi Police Station officer-in-charge Parvez Islam said that they arrested Annie last night. There was a case against him with Dhanmondi Police Station and two warrants issued in Lakshmipur. He has been sent to the court, the OC added.
EM