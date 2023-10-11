

Harun Al Rashid appointed ambassador to Morocco





He will replace Ambassador Mohammed Shahdat Hossain in this capacity, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday.





Joining the service in 2001, he is now serving as the Minister and Deputy High Commissioner at the Bangladesh High Commission in Ottawa, Canada, UNB reports.



In his diplomatic career, he has served in various capacities in Bangladesh missions in Rome, Cairo, Mexico City and Madrid.



Immediately before joining the Bangladesh Mission in Ottawa, he was serving as the Director General of Public Diplomacy Wing at the foreign ministry.



Hailing from Feni, Mohammad Harun Al Rashid completed his Bachelor of Science in Physics from University of Dhaka.



He also took part in several professional training courses both at home and abroad.



