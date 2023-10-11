Madrasah teacher electrocuted in Netrokona

Video
Home Countryside

Published : Wednesday, 11 October, 2023 at 2:59 PM
Observer Online Report

A local madrasah teacher died being electrocuted at Durgapur upazila in Netrokona district on Wednesday morning.

The incident took place at around 9.30am in Barmari Lakshmipur village under Sadar union of the upazila.
The deceased was identified as Mustafizur Rahman, 32, son of Abdul Sattar, a resident of the aforesaid village. He was a teacher of a local madrasah in Netrokona.

According to the deceased family members, Mustafiz came in contact with a live electric wire when he attempted to set a motor in his pond. He fell unconscious at that time.

Family members rushed him to Durgapur Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Durgapur Police Station sub-inspector Shahidul Islam confirmed the death matter adding that police recovered the body and handed over to the family upon their request.

SA



