

Madrasah teacher electrocuted in Netrokona





The incident took place at around 9.30am in Barmari Lakshmipur village under Sadar union of the upazila.





According to the deceased family members, Mustafiz came in contact with a live electric wire when he attempted to set a motor in his pond. He fell unconscious at that time.



Family members rushed him to Durgapur Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.



Durgapur Police Station sub-inspector Shahidul Islam confirmed the death matter adding that police recovered the body and handed over to the family upon their request.



