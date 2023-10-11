

Light to moderate rain likely most parts of Chattogram division





"Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Chattogram division and at one or two places over Rajshahi, Rangpur, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy falls at places over Chattogram division", said the forecast for the next 24 hours begins from 9am, BSS reports.





Country's maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded 36.0 degree celsius at Khulna and the minimum temperature today was recorded 24.0 degree celsius Jointly at Nikli and Bandarban.



Country's maximum rainfall for the last twenty-four hours till 6:00am today was recorded 27 millimeters(mm) at Sayedpur.



The axis of monsoon trough runs through West Bengal to Assam across central part of Bangladesh. One of its associated troughs extends up to North Bay. Monsoon is less active over Bangladesh and weak over North Bay.



