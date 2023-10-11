Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 11 October, 2023, 10:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

World Cup match no 7

Bangladesh fined for slow over-rate

Published : Wednesday, 11 October, 2023 at 12:57 PM  Count : 283
Observer Online Report

Bangladesh fined for slow over-rate

Bangladesh fined for slow over-rate


Another bad news for Bangladesh after suffering a huge defeat against England as they were fined five percent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate during the match.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed the matter with a press release after the match.
The Shakib Al Hasan-led side was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

As per Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, relating to minimum over-rate offenses, players are fined five percent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

There was no need for a formal hearing as Shakib pled guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed fine.

The fine was imposed by the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees Javagal Srinath. On-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Paul Wilson, third umpire Adrian Holdstock and fourth umpire Kumar Dharmasena leveled the charge.

In that match, Bangladesh lost to England by 137 runs in Dharamsala. Their next game will take place against New Zealand in Chennai.

EM

Related Topics

World Cup   Cricket   Bangladesh   England   ICC   Fine  





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Metropolis School Volleyball meet begins Thursday
Shahidi, Omarzai fifties steer Afghanistan against India
Afghanistan elect to bat against India
Bangladesh fined for slow over-rate
India vs Afghanistan head-to-head in ODI WC
Gill to miss India's second game against Afghanistan as well
Walton-DRU Media Football Tournament begins Wednesday
Pakistan win against Sri Lanka chasing record highest 345 runs


Latest News
BNP making poisonous statements over Rooppur power plant: Quader
'I have done my best to portray Bangabandhu on silver screen'
Govt is ready to hold fair, violence-free polls: Home Minister
Shakib Khan may pair up with Tollywood actress Mishti Chakraborty
IRI-NDI pre-electoral team didn't give advice on election: Law Minister
Govt wants to kill Khaleda Zia: Fakhrul
Gold prices rise by Tk 2,333 per bhori
Workshop on investigative journalism held in Ctg
Hizb ut-Tahrir man held in Narsingdi
BNP leader Chand denied bail in two cases
Most Read News
Use Khas lands for our agricultural development
Adilur, Elan get HC bail
Mahedi in for Mahmudullah as Bangladesh bowl against England
PM’s Padma Bridge train journey: 11 individuals of different professions to accompany her
5 WASA workers burnt in gas line explosion while working
Awami League turns Bangladesh into looters' paradise: Fakhrul
'You've turned the country into hell': HC tells state counsel
PM opens Padma rail link
Complain against HC judge who says 'you've turned the country into a hell'
US wants peaceful, fair, participatory elections: CEC
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft