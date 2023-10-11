Video
BNP leader Annie picked up by police, party says

Published : Wednesday, 11 October, 2023 at 12:54 PM  Count : 272
Observer Online Desk

BNP’s Publicity Secretary Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie was picked up by police from his Dhanmondi residence in Dhaka early Wednesday.

Police arrived at the house of Annie around 2.00am and asked the BNP leader to go with them to the police station, said Zahir Uddin Swapan, chief coordinator of BNP's media cell, UNB reports.
Dhanmondi Police Station officer-in-charge Parvez Islam said that they arrested Annie last night.

There was a case against him with Dhanmondi Police Station and two warrants issued in Lakshmipur. He has been sent to the court, the OC added.

SA

« PreviousNext »

