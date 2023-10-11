Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 11 October, 2023, 10:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

World Cup match no 9 preview

India vs Afghanistan head-to-head in ODI WC

Published : Wednesday, 11 October, 2023 at 12:35 PM  Count : 265
Observer Online Report

India are all set to square off against Afghanistan in Match 9 of the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday.

Talking about the context of this format, these two teams have engaged in three contests. India have triumphed in all three encounters, while one match ended in a tie.

In their inaugural fixture of the ODI World Cup 2023, India secured a convincing 6-wicket victory over Australia. On the other hand, Afghanistan faced defeat in their last game, losing to Bangladesh by 6 wickets.

Pitch Report:

Arun Jaitley Stadium boasts a batter-friendly pitch, taking advantage of its speedy outfield and compact boundaries that favour boundary-clearing shots. Additionally, as the match progresses, the dry characteristics of the surface tend to provide support to spin bowlers, often leading the teams winning the toss to opt for batting first and defending their total.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Shubman Gill.

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen-ul -Haq.

SA

Related Topics

World Cup   India   Afghanistan  





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Metropolis School Volleyball meet begins Thursday
Shahidi, Omarzai fifties steer Afghanistan against India
Afghanistan elect to bat against India
Bangladesh fined for slow over-rate
India vs Afghanistan head-to-head in ODI WC
Gill to miss India's second game against Afghanistan as well
Walton-DRU Media Football Tournament begins Wednesday
Pakistan win against Sri Lanka chasing record highest 345 runs


Latest News
BNP making poisonous statements over Rooppur power plant: Quader
'I have done my best to portray Bangabandhu on silver screen'
Govt is ready to hold fair, violence-free polls: Home Minister
Shakib Khan may pair up with Tollywood actress Mishti Chakraborty
IRI-NDI pre-electoral team didn't give advice on election: Law Minister
Govt wants to kill Khaleda Zia: Fakhrul
Gold prices rise by Tk 2,333 per bhori
Workshop on investigative journalism held in Ctg
Hizb ut-Tahrir man held in Narsingdi
BNP leader Chand denied bail in two cases
Most Read News
Use Khas lands for our agricultural development
Adilur, Elan get HC bail
Mahedi in for Mahmudullah as Bangladesh bowl against England
PM’s Padma Bridge train journey: 11 individuals of different professions to accompany her
5 WASA workers burnt in gas line explosion while working
Awami League turns Bangladesh into looters' paradise: Fakhrul
'You've turned the country into hell': HC tells state counsel
PM opens Padma rail link
Complain against HC judge who says 'you've turned the country into a hell'
US wants peaceful, fair, participatory elections: CEC
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft