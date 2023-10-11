

India vs Afghanistan head-to-head in ODI WC





Talking about the context of this format, these two teams have engaged in three contests. India have triumphed in all three encounters, while one match ended in a tie.

In their inaugural fixture of the ODI World Cup 2023, India secured a convincing 6-wicket victory over Australia. On the other hand, Afghanistan faced defeat in their last game, losing to Bangladesh by 6 wickets.



Pitch Report:

Arun Jaitley Stadium boasts a batter-friendly pitch, taking advantage of its speedy outfield and compact boundaries that favour boundary-clearing shots. Additionally, as the match progresses, the dry characteristics of the surface tend to provide support to spin bowlers, often leading the teams winning the toss to opt for batting first and defending their total.



Squads:



India: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Shubman Gill.



Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen-ul -Haq.



