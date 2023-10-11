Video
World Cup match no 9

Gill to miss India's second game against Afghanistan as well

Published : Wednesday, 11 October, 2023 at 12:29 PM  Count : 249
Observer Online Report

Shubman Gill will miss India's second World Cup fixture as well against Afghanistan in Delhi on Wednesday after being diagnosed with dengue and sitting out of their opening game against Australia in Chennai.

The BCCI said Gill would not travel with the team to Delhi and "will stay back in Chennai and be under the supervision of the medical team".
Two days out from the Australia game, head coach Rahul Dravid said, "He [Gill] is certainly feeling better today than he was yesterday, so that's a positive, but the medical team is monitoring him on a day-to-day basis. We've got 36 hours to go, so we'll see how that goes. We'll wait to take a decision at the last minute we possibly can."

But Gill could not recover in time. "We waited till today morning and he couldn't recover," Rohit Sharma said at the toss against Australia.

In Gill's absence, Ishan Kishan opened the innings with Rohit. Though India were reduced to 2 for 3 in a chase of 200 - Kishan, Rohit and Shreyas Iyer were dismissed for ducks - they recovered to chase down the target with six wickets in hand and 52 balls to spare.

Gill is the leading run-getter in ODIs this year with 1230 runs at an average of 72.35 and a strike rate of 105.03. In his last four ODIs, he has hit two centuries and a half-century.

After their game against Afghanistan on October 11, India travel from Delhi to Ahmedabad for their fixture against Pakistan on October 14.

« PreviousNext »

