Youth dies in explosion at Keraniganj CNG filling station

SA A young man died and two other were sustained injuries in an explosion at a CNG filling station at Keraniganj upazila in Dhaka district on Tuesday evening.The incident happened at around 7:30 pm in Amirabagh area under the upazila.The deceased was identified as Rony Ahmed, 24, and the injured are Shahidul Islam, 20, and Ashikur Rahman, 25.Keraniganj Model Police Station officer-in-charge Mohammad Mamun-ur-Rashid confirmed the matter.Immediately after the incident, locals rescued the injured and admitted them to Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery, he said.The filling station had no permit or any kind of approval to operate, said the police official.Action will be taken after investigation, he added.SA