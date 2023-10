Israel death toll rises to 1,200: army





More than 1,200 Israel is have been killed in the Israel-Hamas conflict, an Israeli Defense Forces spokesperson said Wednesday.Israel stepped up its offensive on the Gaza Strip on Tuesday in response to an unprecedented attack by Hamas, pounding neighbourhoods with airstrikes and expanding the mobilisation of reservists.The war, which has claimed at least 2,100 lives on both sides, is expected to escalate.