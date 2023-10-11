Video
Yemen's Houthi warns to respond US intervention in Israel

Published : Wednesday, 11 October, 2023 at 10:51 AM  Count : 272
Observer Online Desk

Yemen's Houthi warns to respond US intervention in Israel

Yemen's Houthi warns to respond US intervention in Israel


Houthi, the powerful revel group of Yemen, warned that it would respond to any US intervention in Gaza with drones, missiles and other military options, reports Reuters.

it said on Tuesday that the group was ready to coordinate intervention with other members of the so-called "Axis of Resistance" which encompasses Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim factions in Iraq and Lebanon's Hezbollah group, which has already entered the fray.
Yemen's Houthi movement has battled a Saudi-led coalition since 2015 in a conflict that has killed hundreds of thousands, during which it has targeted strategic assets in the Gulf, most notably energy facilities in Saudi Arabia.

Yemen has enjoyed a year of relative calm as peace negotiations gain traction.

EM



EM

