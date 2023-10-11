At least 6 killed, 10 injured as bus hits another

Video
Home Countryside

Published : Wednesday, 11 October, 2023 at 9:32 AM  Count : 362
Observer Online Report

At least six people were killed and 10 others injured after a bus hit another bus from behind at Trishal upazila in Mymensingh district on Wednesday.

The accident took place around 8:30 am on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Chelerghat area.
Five of the deceased were identified as Jesmin Akter, 25, Sirajul Islam, 30, Liton Miah, 32, Sohel Miah, 35, and Altab Hossain, 60. The unidentified deceased was a woman.

Eyewitnesses and fire service sources said a bus, carrying garment workers, hit another bus from behind while trying to take some passengers overtaking it.

The accident left three people dead on the spot and at least 13 people injured.

On information, fire service personnel rescued the injured and took them to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, said Trishal Fire Service and Civil Defence station officer Sadiqur Rahman. He said several of them are in critical condition.

Meanwhile, one injured died on the way to the hospital and two more at the emergency department of the hospital, said Tirshal Police Station officer-in-charge Moin Uddin.

EM



