

US Deputy Asstt Secy Afreen due next week



According to a diplomatic source, the visit is expected to take place from October 15th to 18th. Afreen previously served as the national security and foreign affairs adviser to US Senator Chris Van Hollen and had visited Dhaka in May earlier this year.



During her upcoming visit, Afreen Akhter plans to visit the Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar. As the deputy assistant secretary responsible for matters pertaining to Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Bhutan, and the Maldives, as well as overseeing the Office of Security and Transnational Affairs, her visit carries significance.

Additionally, the US Deputy Assistant Secretary has scheduled meetings with government officials to address priority bilateral concerns. According to the diplomatic source, discussions on election-related matters may also be on the agenda during her visit.

