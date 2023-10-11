Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 11 October, 2023, 12:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

US Deputy Asstt Secy Afreen due next week

Published : Wednesday, 11 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Diplomatic Correspondent

US Deputy Asstt Secy Afreen due next week

US Deputy Asstt Secy Afreen due next week

US Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA), Afreen Akhter, is set to visit Bangladesh next week to engage in discussions concerning mutual interests.

According to a diplomatic source, the visit is expected to take place from October 15th to 18th. Afreen previously served as the national security and foreign affairs adviser to US Senator Chris Van Hollen and had visited Dhaka in May earlier this year.

During her upcoming visit, Afreen Akhter plans to visit the Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar. As the deputy assistant secretary responsible for matters pertaining to Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Bhutan, and the Maldives, as well as overseeing the Office of Security and Transnational Affairs, her visit carries significance.

Additionally, the US Deputy Assistant Secretary has scheduled meetings with government officials to address priority bilateral concerns. According to the diplomatic source, discussions on election-related matters may also be on the agenda during her visit.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


US Deputy Asstt Secy Afreen due next week
Saudi visa applicants suffer during biometric submission in lone centre in city
Putin says Israel-Gaza conflict shows 'failure' of US Middle East policy
Don't allow anyone to play with people's fate: PM
Country turned into hell: HC Judge tells DAG
Total siege of Gaza 'prohibited' under international law: UN
Bloomberg calls US visa curbs on BD ‘neither fair nor sensible’
Israel pounds Gaza with fiercest air strikes ever


Latest News
48 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Youth dies in explosion at Keraniganj CNG filling station
22-day ban on hilsa fishing begins Thursday
Israel death toll rises to 1,200: army
Over 2,60,000 people displaced, 20,000 houses destroyed in Gaza
Yemen's Houthi warns to respond US intervention in Israel
Four killed as human hauler overturns in Manikganj
Afghanistan hit by second strong earthquake in days
Fire at Uttara commercial building doused after more than three hours
Dhaka’s air 3rd most polluted in the world this morning
Most Read News
Use Khas lands for our agricultural development
Adilur, Elan get HC bail
PM’s Padma Bridge train journey: 11 individuals of different professions to accompany her
Mahedi in for Mahmudullah as Bangladesh bowl against England
5 WASA workers burnt in gas line explosion while working
PM opens Padma rail link
US wants peaceful, fair, participatory elections: CEC
'You've turned the country into hell': HC tells state counsel
PAK vs SL head-to-head in ODI WC
11 Americans killed, others likely held by Hamas: Biden
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft