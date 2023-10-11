Saudi visa applicants suffer during biometric submission in lone centre in city







According to witnesses and sufferers, the Tasheer authority is unable to maintain the pressure of taking the biometric fingerprints of the intending migrants to Saudi Arabia. As a result, several thousands of migrants have been gathering at the open space in front of the Jamuna Future Park.



In some cases, some of the intending migrants need to go to the visa centre for three or four days and wait at the queue all day-long without necessary accommodation, food and washroom and toilet facilities. The queue of the intending migrants getting longer as the authority cannot meet up the increasing demand of fingerprint in a small place.

According to the witnesses, the Saudi visa seekers of the entire country need to come to Dhaka for giving their fingerprints in the only one centre of Tasheer at Jamuna Future Park. As a result, the pressure is increasing day by day. They want more centres across the country along with increasing necessary facilities for the intending migrants in the centres, so that they can wait.



Due to the dilemma, they need to face travel hazards and accommodation facilities in Dhaka. Some can find accommodation in hotels, but most of the migrants have to travel everyday to Dhaka for appearing at the visa centres and wait in the open space.



They want relieve from the hassles and adequate facilities, so that they can give their fingerprints quickly.



The Saudi Visa Centre authority, the Tasheer has also admitted the problems and said in a statement issued on Tuesday that they have been working to resolve the problems and opening more visa centres across the country including Chattogram.



It said that it also launched an online appointment booking system rolled out from Tuesday (October 10).



The statement said that the Saudi Embassy in Dhaka on October 1, 2023 made biometrics mandatory for Work Visa applicants from Bangladesh. The announcement led to an unprecedented demand. However, Tasheer visa service centres were equipped to accommodate the demand.



"In a span of a week the centres were open for extended hours and processed approximately more than 12,000 biometric entries. The centres were operational even during the weekend (Friday and Saturday)," it claimed.



It also said, "An additional waiting lobby was taken within the Jamuna Future Park to mitigate the hardships of applicants."



"An additional centre will be opened at Chattogram on October 11, 2023 (Wednesday) to further ease the loads," it said, adding that applicants need to visit https://vc.tasheer.com/appointment to book an appointment and have a seamless visa experience.

