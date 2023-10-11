Video
Wednesday, 11 October, 2023, 12:08 PM
Home Front Page

Putin says Israel-Gaza conflict shows 'failure' of US Middle East policy

Published : Wednesday, 11 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74

MOSCOW, Oct 10: Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday the Israel-Gaza conflict showed the "failure" of Washington's Middle East policy and called the creation of "an independent sovereign Palestinian state" a "necessity".

The Russian leader made the comments while meeting Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani in Moscow, days after Hamas launched a massive attack on Israel.

"I think many people would agree with me that it's a clear example of the failure of US politics in the Middle East," Putin said.

He spoke of the "necessity to implement the decisions of the UN Security Council on the creation of an independent sovereign Palestinian state."

Putin said the US had "tried to monopolise regulating (the conflict) but, unfortunately, were not preoccupied with looking for compromises that would be acceptable for both sides."

The West had "not taken into account the fundamental interests of the Palestinian people," he said.

A day earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the creation of a Palestinian state was the "most reliable" solution for peace in Israel.

The Kremlin said earlier on Tuesday that a visit by Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas, planned before the Hamas attack on Israel, to Moscow was in preparation but did not give a date.

Moscow has said it was concerned that a foreign player could enter the conflict after the US moved warships closer to its ally Israel.     �AFP




