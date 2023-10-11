Country turned into hell: HC Judge tells DAG







"You have turned the country into hell," the single bench of the of Justice Md Emdadul Hoque Azad told the state prosecution while hearing whether or not appeal filed by Adilur Rahman Khan, Secretary of rights organisation Odhikar, and its director ASM Nasir Uddin Elan, would be accepted.



The hearing over, the bench granted interim bails to Adilur Rahman Khan and ASM Nasiruddin Elan and stayed fines imposed on them until disposal of their appeal.

It also admitted to hear the joint appeal filed by the two rights defenders against the lower court verdict jailing them for two years and imposing fine worth Tk 10,000 or to suffer one more month in jail.



There is no legal barrier to release Adilur and Nasir following the High Court Division's order, lawyers said.



On September 25, Adilur and Elan filed the appeal with the High Court Division challenging the Dhaka Cyber Tribunal verdict that jailed them for two years on September 14.



During the court proceedings, Advocate AJ Mohammad Ali, Advocate Ruhul Amin Bhuiyan and Advocate Md Ahsanuzzaman Fahim appeared for the appellants while Deputy Attorney General Rezaul Karim represented the state.



When the hearing began, senior lawyer AJ Mohammad Ali stood for his clients.



The Deputy Attorney General stood up and said, "We also have something to say."



Turning to the Deputy Attorney General, the bench said, "Let them speak first. Why are you jumping from your seat so early? � You've turned the country into hell."



AJ Mohammad Ali said that each of the appellants have been jailed for two years and fined Tk 10,000 in a case filed under the ICT Act.



"Why?" the court asked.



To this, AJ Mohammad Ali said, "The sentences were handed under Section 57 (2).



Then the court asked, "Did you file for bail?"



"Yeas", replied AJ Mohammad Ali.



Deputy Attorney General Rezaul Karim submitted that there is an allegation they (Adilur and Nasir) were spreading misinformation, negative propaganda and rumours.



The court asked the Deputy Attorney General, "Why did you then award them a truncated sentence? They should have been given life-time imprisonment. Why did you sentence them to just two years?"



Later, the court accepted the appeal of Adilur and Nasir for hearing and postponed the fine and granted bail to them.



The Dhaka Cyber Tribunal on September 14 jailed Adilur and Elan for two years for a fact-finding report on the violence during Hefazat-e-Islam's demonstrations in Dhaka and overnight operations against the protesters in May 2013.



Lawyer Ruhul pleaded that the Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh had prepared a 'list of 61 deceased' during the law enforcement agencies' raid on its rally at Shapla Crossing in the capital in May 5-6, 2013, arguing that the two Odhikar leaders had no role in preparing the list.



As the Odhikar report created confusion after it was published, the Detective Branch of police filed a general diary (GD) with Gulshan Police Station over the incident on August 10, 2013. Later, the GD was turned into a case.



After the lower court conviction, on September 25, Adilur and Elan filed joint appeal with the High Court Division challenging the Dhaka Cyber Tribunal verdict that jailed them for two years.



The state also filed separate appeals to increase the jail terms in the case filed against them under Section 57 of the Information and Communication Technology Act 2006, stating that the ICT act prescribes minimum jail term of seven years and the maximum of 14 years.

