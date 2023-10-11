Video
IMF lowers BD economic growth forecast to 6 pc

Published : Wednesday, 11 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 128
Business Correspondent

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has lowered the growth forecast for Bangladesh's economy to 6 percent for the fiscal 2023-24, from its previous projection of 6.5 percent.

The revised growth forecast by the Washington-based multilateral lender comes a week after the World Bank lowered Bangladesh's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth projection for fiscal 2023-24 to 5.6 percent amid sustained high inflation and external payment challenges.

The IMF said Bangla-desh's economy grew 6 percent in the immediate past fiscal year, according to its World Economic Outlook released on Wednesday.

It, however, revised upward its projections for Bangladesh's growth to 6 percent for fiscal year 2022-23 from its previous forecast of 5.5 percent.

The multilateral lender keeps 2023 global growth forecast for 2023 unchanged, despite significant underlying differences between regions, while lifting its inflation outlook for the next couple of years.

The IMF, however, has cut its 2023 economic growth forecast for China to 5.0 percent from 5.2 percent.



