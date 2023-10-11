

Dengue death toll crosses 1100 mark with 13 more casualties



Besides, 2,555 new dengue patients were hospitalized during the same period, according to data released by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). Of the new cases, 617 were reported in Dhaka city and 2,253 were from various parts of the country.



A total of 8,602 dengue patients, including 2,683 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country. So far, the DGHS has recorded 228,779 dengue cases and 219,068 recoveries this year.

September has so far been the deadliest month for the dengue outbreak this year with 396 fatalities and 79,598 cases, according to DGHS data.



The country has reported 120 fatalities and 25,373 dengue cases on the first 10 days of October.



"This year, 1,109 deaths, the highest in a year since dengue was detected in 2000, were reported from dengue disease while 281 died last year," the DGHS statement said. The authorities have recorded the highest number of dengue positive cases outside Dhaka in August this year, meaning the mosquito disease gripped the entire country.



August witnessed 71,976 dengue positive cases, the highest cases in a single month since dengue outbreak began in 2000 in the country, while 342 dengue-related deaths were reported in the current month, the DGHS statement said.



