Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 11 October, 2023, 12:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Dengue death toll crosses 1100 mark with 13 more casualties

Published : Wednesday, 11 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86

Dengue death toll crosses 1100 mark with 13 more casualties

Dengue death toll crosses 1100 mark with 13 more casualties

The death toll from dengue infection rose to 1109 in this year with 13 more casualties reported in the last 24 hours till Tuesday morning.

Besides, 2,555 new dengue patients were hospitalized during the same period, according to data released by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). Of the new cases, 617 were reported in Dhaka city and 2,253 were from various parts of the country.

A total of 8,602 dengue patients, including 2,683 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country. So far, the DGHS has recorded 228,779 dengue cases and 219,068 recoveries this year.

September has so far been the deadliest month for the dengue outbreak this year with 396 fatalities and 79,598 cases, according to DGHS data.

The country has reported 120 fatalities and 25,373 dengue cases on the first 10 days of October.

"This year, 1,109 deaths, the highest in a year since dengue was detected in 2000, were reported from dengue disease while 281 died last year," the DGHS statement said. The authorities have recorded the highest number of dengue positive cases outside Dhaka in August this year, meaning the mosquito disease gripped the entire country.

August witnessed 71,976 dengue positive cases, the highest cases in a single month since dengue outbreak began in 2000 in the country, while 342 dengue-related deaths were reported in the current month, the DGHS statement said.

According to the health experts, the vector-borne disease hit Dhaka city in 2000 subsequently the dengue positive cases were detected in Dhaka city only. But the dengue disease is changing its nature and it is gradually spreading across the country, they said, adding: "All 64 districts of the country have witnessed positive dengue cases."      �Agencies




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Dengue death toll crosses 1100 mark with 13 more casualties
5 workers sustain burn injuries in gas explosion
Biden quizzed in classified documents probe
UN starts to implement CERF-funded project in flood-hit areas of Ctg
EU, Gulf states urge ‘sustained financial support’ for Palestinians
AL has turned country into a paradise for looters: Fakhrul
Vote for AL to save country from scourge of BNP-Jamaat: PM
2 fish traders killed, 4 others hurt in road mishap


Latest News
48 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Youth dies in explosion at Keraniganj CNG filling station
22-day ban on hilsa fishing begins Thursday
Israel death toll rises to 1,200: army
Over 2,60,000 people displaced, 20,000 houses destroyed in Gaza
Yemen's Houthi warns to respond US intervention in Israel
Four killed as human hauler overturns in Manikganj
Afghanistan hit by second strong earthquake in days
Fire at Uttara commercial building doused after more than three hours
Dhaka’s air 3rd most polluted in the world this morning
Most Read News
Use Khas lands for our agricultural development
Adilur, Elan get HC bail
PM’s Padma Bridge train journey: 11 individuals of different professions to accompany her
Mahedi in for Mahmudullah as Bangladesh bowl against England
5 WASA workers burnt in gas line explosion while working
PM opens Padma rail link
US wants peaceful, fair, participatory elections: CEC
'You've turned the country into hell': HC tells state counsel
PAK vs SL head-to-head in ODI WC
11 Americans killed, others likely held by Hamas: Biden
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft