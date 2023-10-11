5 workers sustain burn injuries in gas explosion





At least 5 workers suffered burn injuries in an explosion while digging soil in Namapara area under Cantonment Police Station in Dhaka on Tuesday morning.



They were rushed to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery for treatment. The injured are identified as Siyam, 20, Mehedi, 23, Jewel, 21, Mumin, 22, and Delowar, 24.





Inspector Bachchu Mia In-charge of the hospital's police outpost said five workers were injured in the explosion during digging soil and they are receiving treatment at the burn institute with different degrees of burns on their bodies.



At least 5 workers suffered burn injuries in an explosion while digging soil in Namapara area under Cantonment Police Station in Dhaka on Tuesday morning.They were rushed to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery for treatment. The injured are identified as Siyam, 20, Mehedi, 23, Jewel, 21, Mumin, 22, and Delowar, 24.The incident occurred around 7:00am when they were digging soil for a WASA pipeline, Anisur Rahman, a supervisor of the workers, told reporters at the hospital. During the work, gas started leaking from an underground gas line. As one of workers attempted to ignite a lighter, an explosion took place causing the fire, he said.Inspector Bachchu Mia In-charge of the hospital's police outpost said five workers were injured in the explosion during digging soil and they are receiving treatment at the burn institute with different degrees of burns on their bodies.