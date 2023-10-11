Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 11 October, 2023, 12:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Biden quizzed in classified documents probe

Published : Wednesday, 11 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65

WASHINGTON, Oct 10: US President Joe Biden has been questioned as part of an investigation into the handling of classified documents found at his home and former private office, the White House said Monday.

The 80-year-old Democrat voluntarily gave the interview on Sunday and Monday, at a time when the president was also dealing with the fallout of a deadly attack on Israel by the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

The US attorney general appointed a special counsel in January to look into the handling of the secret files, which dated from Biden's time as vice president under president Barack Obama and immediately afterwards.

"The president has been interviewed as part of the investigation being led by Special Counsel Robert Hur," White House Counsel's Office spokesman Ian Sams said in a statement.

"The voluntary interview was conducted at the White House over two days, Sunday and Monday, and concluded Monday."

Sams added: "As we have said from the beginning, the president and the White House are cooperating with this investigation."
He referred further questions to the Justice Department.

US media said the fact that Biden himself had been interviewed showed that the investigation was likely nearing its end.

 Special Counsel Hur's team had previously carried out extensive interviews among Biden's staff, ABC news said.    �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Dengue death toll crosses 1100 mark with 13 more casualties
5 workers sustain burn injuries in gas explosion
Biden quizzed in classified documents probe
UN starts to implement CERF-funded project in flood-hit areas of Ctg
EU, Gulf states urge ‘sustained financial support’ for Palestinians
AL has turned country into a paradise for looters: Fakhrul
Vote for AL to save country from scourge of BNP-Jamaat: PM
2 fish traders killed, 4 others hurt in road mishap


Latest News
48 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Youth dies in explosion at Keraniganj CNG filling station
22-day ban on hilsa fishing begins Thursday
Israel death toll rises to 1,200: army
Over 2,60,000 people displaced, 20,000 houses destroyed in Gaza
Yemen's Houthi warns to respond US intervention in Israel
Four killed as human hauler overturns in Manikganj
Afghanistan hit by second strong earthquake in days
Fire at Uttara commercial building doused after more than three hours
Dhaka’s air 3rd most polluted in the world this morning
Most Read News
Use Khas lands for our agricultural development
Adilur, Elan get HC bail
PM’s Padma Bridge train journey: 11 individuals of different professions to accompany her
Mahedi in for Mahmudullah as Bangladesh bowl against England
5 WASA workers burnt in gas line explosion while working
PM opens Padma rail link
US wants peaceful, fair, participatory elections: CEC
'You've turned the country into hell': HC tells state counsel
PAK vs SL head-to-head in ODI WC
11 Americans killed, others likely held by Hamas: Biden
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft