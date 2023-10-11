UN starts to implement CERF-funded project in flood-hit areas of Ctg







Last month, it releases $4 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) that include inputs such as rice and vegetable seeds, fertilizers and tools.



According to recent estimates, flash floods in Chittagong division have affected 1.3 million people, of whom 600,000 are in need of aid and 213,000 have been displaced, an UN release said on Monday.

Affected households from the division are among the poorest in the country, and their humanitarian needs have been further compounded by Bangladesh's worst dengue outbreak on record, it said.



"The UN in Bangladesh is grateful for the Emergency Relief Coordinator's prompt support to allocate the funds for critically needed humanitarian aid for over 100,000 people, affected by floods in Chittagong," welcoming the start of the implementation of the CERF-funded activities, UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Gwyn Lewis said in a statement.



The response activities funded by $4 million from CERF's rapid response window are being implemented by four UN agencies operating in Bangladesh - the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the UN Population Fund (UNFPA), the UN Children's Fund (Unicef) and the World Food Programme (WFP) - in the flood-affected regions of Chittagong, Cox's Bazar, Rangamati and Bandarban districts in Chittagong division. FAO is providing food security and agriculture assistance to protect the livelihoods of the flood-affected vulnerable communities by enabling them to resume crop production, UN release said on Monday.



The efforts will tackle the consequences of severe widespread flash floods and provide support to over 100,000 people in need, including women and adolescent girls living in hard-to-reach areas of the division.



UNFPA is providing support for flood-affected pregnant women, adolescent girls and transgender people to ensure their access to life-saving sexual and reproductive health (SRH) services and information to protect them from the risk of gender-based violence (GBV).



The UNFPA response includes mobile camps providing maternal care, family planning and emergency referrals; cash support to mitigate protection risks and to facilitate the affected people's access to SRH and GBV services; distributing emergency kits to ensure personal hygiene, manage menstrual health, and protect mothers and newborns; and providing survivor-centred GBV response including psycho-social support.



UNICEF is providing lifesaving water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) assistance to flood-affected vulnerable communities. This UNICEF project provides households with sufficient quantities of safe water to meet their domestic needs and access to safely managed sanitation services.

