Wednesday, 11 October, 2023, 12:07 PM
AL has turned country into a paradise for looters: Fakhrul

Published : Wednesday, 11 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday said that the ruling Awami League has doomed the country by turning it into a paradise for plunderers.

"They (govt) have ruined the country�the economic indicators are starting to go down, remittances and garment exports are decreasing," he said.

Speaking at a discussion, the BNP leader also said the way the forex reserves are falling, it will be difficult to find the necessary dollars to import goods needed from abroad in a few months time.

"The ruling party has turned the country into a looters' paradise. They are like the Borgis (the horsemen of the Maratha Empire who indulged in large-scale plundering in the Bengal region during the 17th century). They'll run away after plundering the country's resources." The faction of Gono Odhikar Parishad led by  Dr Reza Kibria arranged the discussion titled "Democracy, Sovereignty and Solutions to the Rohingya Crisis," at Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU).

Fakhrul said even the pro-AL economists have started saying that the situation is dire. "If it cannot be fixed and proper steps are not taken immediately, we'll have to pay dearly amid dire economic uncertainty in the future," he warned.

The BNP leader said the current government is least bothered about the deepening economic crisis since it has no love for the people, nor feels any responsibility towards them.

He alleged that the government has taken up various mega projects, including the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant and Padma Bridge Rail Line, at four times what the cost should have been. "They are sharing the extra money as their commissions."

Fakhrul said he strongly believes that a change in government is coming as people have started to wake up.

He called upon people from all walks of life irrespective of their party affiliation to get united and take to the streets without buying any more time to save the country from the hands of a monstrous regime.

Criticising Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader for his statement on pouring uranium on the heads of the opposition leaders, Fakhrul questioned whether the ruling party leader is so imprudent that he does not know about uranium.    �UNB



