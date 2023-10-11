2 fish traders killed, 4 others hurt in road mishap





NARAYANGANJ, Oct 10: Two fish traders were killed and four others injured as a pickup van hit a stationary truck on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway at Siddhirganj upazila in Narayanganj district on Tuesday.



The accident took place around 5:00am in Shimrail intersection under the upazila.



The injured are Abdul Baten, 40, Krishna Chandra Das, 55, Joy Mangal, 48, and a 40-year-old unidentified person are also from the same upazila.



Quoting locals, Kanchpur Highway Police Station Sub-Inspector Babul Miah said the fish traders were going to Jatrabari wholesale fish market from their upazila by the pickup van in the early morning. On the way, the speeding pickup van crashed into the stationary truck from behind at the intersection, leaving Rampad killed on the spot and five others critically injured, he said.



The injured were rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where physicians declared Chinta Das dead upon arrival, said DMCH police outpost In-charge Md Bachhu Miah. Among the injured, Krishna was hospitalized and the rest were released after giving first aid, he added.



NARAYANGANJ, Oct 10: Two fish traders were killed and four others injured as a pickup van hit a stationary truck on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway at Siddhirganj upazila in Narayanganj district on Tuesday.The accident took place around 5:00am in Shimrail intersection under the upazila.The deceased were identified as Rampad Chandra Das, 40, and Chinta Das, both hailed from Meghna upazila in Cumilla district.The injured are Abdul Baten, 40, Krishna Chandra Das, 55, Joy Mangal, 48, and a 40-year-old unidentified person are also from the same upazila.Quoting locals, Kanchpur Highway Police Station Sub-Inspector Babul Miah said the fish traders were going to Jatrabari wholesale fish market from their upazila by the pickup van in the early morning. On the way, the speeding pickup van crashed into the stationary truck from behind at the intersection, leaving Rampad killed on the spot and five others critically injured, he said.The injured were rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where physicians declared Chinta Das dead upon arrival, said DMCH police outpost In-charge Md Bachhu Miah. Among the injured, Krishna was hospitalized and the rest were released after giving first aid, he added.