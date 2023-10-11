Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 11 October, 2023, 12:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

2 constables remanded over snatching of Tk 54 lakh

Published : Wednesday, 11 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79

A Dhaka court on Tuesday placed police constables Md Delwar Hossain and Md Abu Sayem on two-day remand in a case lodged over snatching of Tk 54 lakh.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Farah Diba Chhonda passed the order as police produced the accused before the court and pleaded to place them on seven days of remand.

The court also sent two other accused Md Mosharraf Hossain and Md Abdul Baten to jail after recording their statements under section 164.

According to the case documents, businessman Abul Kalam was going to deposit Tk 54 lakh to Janata Bank Motijheel Branch in the morning on October 8 and as he and his grandson Tanvir Hossain reached in front of Unicare Hospital in Dholaipar area, the accused stopped them. They took Kalam inside a microbus by force and snatched the money from him. They threw him out of the vehicle in Rosulpur area on Mawa Highway.    �BSS




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


2 constables remanded over snatching of Tk 54 lakh
2 IUBAT professors among world’s top 2pc scientists
2 Rohingyas shot dead in Ukhiya
Nat’l debate fest begins tomorrow at JU
Shahriar dismisses economic sanction rumours amidst media speculation
SC upholds Tangail AL leader's HC bail in rape case
Palestinians should not be besieged: Hasan
Prez for expanding Girl Guides activities at grassroots


Latest News
48 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Youth dies in explosion at Keraniganj CNG filling station
22-day ban on hilsa fishing begins Thursday
Israel death toll rises to 1,200: army
Over 2,60,000 people displaced, 20,000 houses destroyed in Gaza
Yemen's Houthi warns to respond US intervention in Israel
Four killed as human hauler overturns in Manikganj
Afghanistan hit by second strong earthquake in days
Fire at Uttara commercial building doused after more than three hours
Dhaka’s air 3rd most polluted in the world this morning
Most Read News
Use Khas lands for our agricultural development
Adilur, Elan get HC bail
Mahedi in for Mahmudullah as Bangladesh bowl against England
PM’s Padma Bridge train journey: 11 individuals of different professions to accompany her
5 WASA workers burnt in gas line explosion while working
PM opens Padma rail link
US wants peaceful, fair, participatory elections: CEC
'You've turned the country into hell': HC tells state counsel
PAK vs SL head-to-head in ODI WC
11 Americans killed, others likely held by Hamas: Biden
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft