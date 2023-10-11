2 constables remanded over snatching of Tk 54 lakh







Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Farah Diba Chhonda passed the order as police produced the accused before the court and pleaded to place them on seven days of remand.



The court also sent two other accused Md Mosharraf Hossain and Md Abdul Baten to jail after recording their statements under section 164.

