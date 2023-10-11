

2 IUBAT professors among world’s top 2pc scientists



This is a comprehensive evaluation of each scientist's publication and its impacts and citations, a press release said.



Dr Rasul joined IUBAT in 2022. Prior joining to IUBAT, he was the Chief Economist at the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD), a premier research organization in Asia.

His research portfolio spans diverse domains, including Agriculture, food security, environment, and rural development and published about 200 papers in renowned international journals.



Dr Rasul is the first Bangladeshi who served as a Coordinating Lead Author of an IPCC (The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate of the United Nations) report.



He also served in the Bangladesh Civil Service Administration Cadre over 15 years worked in different ministries and public administration.



Dr Rasul is the first civil servant in the top Scientist list. He did B.Sc. Honours and M.Sc. in Economics from Jahangirnagar University and PhD from Asian Institute of Technology, Thailand.



Dr Suvash is working as Professor at IUBAT from 2019. He has worked in Monash University Malaysia for two years. Prior to that, he was a research fellow at the Singapore Centre for 3D Printing (SC3DP) at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore.



Dr Suvash also worked as visiting scientist at Federal Institute for Materials Research and Testing, Germany.



His research areas include advances in construction materials, waste recycling, and durability of concrete and 3D concrete printing technology.



He has published over 110 research papers in both international journal and conferences. �BSS



