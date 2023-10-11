Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 11 October, 2023, 12:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

2 IUBAT professors among world’s top 2pc scientists

Published : Wednesday, 11 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81

2 IUBAT professors among world’s top 2pc scientists

2 IUBAT professors among world’s top 2pc scientists

Dr Golam Rasul, Prof and Chair of the Department of Economics, and Dr Suvash Chandra Paul, Prof at the Department of Civil Engineering of International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT), have been listed among the world's top two per cent scientists in 2023 published by Stanford University, the USA, and Elsevier Publisher.

This is a comprehensive evaluation of each scientist's publication and its impacts and citations, a press release said.

Dr Rasul joined IUBAT in 2022. Prior joining to IUBAT, he was the Chief Economist at the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD), a premier research organization in Asia.

His research portfolio spans diverse domains, including Agriculture, food security, environment, and rural development and published about 200 papers in renowned international journals.

Dr Rasul is the first Bangladeshi who served as a Coordinating Lead Author of an IPCC (The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate of the United Nations) report.

He also served in the Bangladesh Civil Service Administration Cadre over 15 years worked in different ministries and public administration.

Dr Rasul is the first civil servant in the top Scientist list. He did B.Sc. Honours and M.Sc. in Economics from Jahangirnagar University and PhD from Asian Institute of Technology, Thailand.

Dr Suvash is working as Professor at IUBAT from 2019. He has worked in Monash University Malaysia for two years. Prior to that, he was a research fellow at the Singapore Centre for 3D Printing (SC3DP) at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore.

Dr Suvash also worked as visiting scientist at Federal Institute for Materials Research and Testing, Germany.

His research areas include advances in construction materials, waste recycling, and durability of concrete and 3D concrete printing technology.

He has published over 110 research papers in both international journal and conferences.    �BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


2 constables remanded over snatching of Tk 54 lakh
2 IUBAT professors among world’s top 2pc scientists
2 Rohingyas shot dead in Ukhiya
Nat’l debate fest begins tomorrow at JU
Shahriar dismisses economic sanction rumours amidst media speculation
SC upholds Tangail AL leader's HC bail in rape case
Palestinians should not be besieged: Hasan
Prez for expanding Girl Guides activities at grassroots


Latest News
48 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Youth dies in explosion at Keraniganj CNG filling station
22-day ban on hilsa fishing begins Thursday
Israel death toll rises to 1,200: army
Over 2,60,000 people displaced, 20,000 houses destroyed in Gaza
Yemen's Houthi warns to respond US intervention in Israel
Four killed as human hauler overturns in Manikganj
Afghanistan hit by second strong earthquake in days
Fire at Uttara commercial building doused after more than three hours
Dhaka’s air 3rd most polluted in the world this morning
Most Read News
Use Khas lands for our agricultural development
Adilur, Elan get HC bail
Mahedi in for Mahmudullah as Bangladesh bowl against England
PM’s Padma Bridge train journey: 11 individuals of different professions to accompany her
5 WASA workers burnt in gas line explosion while working
PM opens Padma rail link
US wants peaceful, fair, participatory elections: CEC
'You've turned the country into hell': HC tells state counsel
PAK vs SL head-to-head in ODI WC
11 Americans killed, others likely held by Hamas: Biden
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft